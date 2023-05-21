Just like demonetisation, the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 note is a political decision, says CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said on Sunday that removing the Rs 2,000 note from circulation is a political decision just like demonetisation. Unfortunately, its lifespan was only 6-7 years. Let us tell you that on May 19, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes and said that these notes can be deposited or exchanged in bank accounts till September 30.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has alleged that removing Rs 2,000 note from circulation is a political decision just like demonetisation. Targeting the BJP, he said that this is a political decision just like the demonetisation done in 2016. It is unfortunate that the age of Rs 2,000 note was just six-seven years. During this, the CM said that due to demonetisation, more than two lakh small and medium industries were closed. Everything has an age, but the age of 2000 note was just 6-7 years.

Jharkhand: PLFI supremo Dinesh Gop used to speak, three layer was security, came in trouble

Let us tell you that in November 2016, 500 and 1000 rupee notes were taken out of circulation and 2000 rupee note was introduced. According to RBI, Rs 2,000 notes are not commonly used in transactions and the stock of notes of other denominations is sufficient to meet the needs of the public.

Durga Soren’s 14th death anniversary: ​​CM Hemant Soren paid tribute, said- government is giving grandeur to martyr monuments )demonetisation Rs 2000