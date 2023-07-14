Justice Amrita Sinha asked questions to ED and CBI, who is the master mind of teacher recruitment scam case

The teacher recruitment scam case has been going on for a long time in West Bengal. Many people have also been arrested in the teacher recruitment scam case. But till now ED and CBI have not got success in getting the information who is the master mind of teacher recruitment scam case. In such a situation, Justice Amrita Sinha asked the ED and CBI the question that who is the master mind of the teacher recruitment scam case. Significantly, on Friday, Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha has asked the court for a list of people who were accused of getting jobs illegally in the primary teacher recruitment case. The judge directed both the investigating agencies ED and CBI to submit the list by August 29.

Order was given to cancel the jobs of 32,000 teachers

42,949 teachers were appointed by the Primary Teachers Council. During this, during the appointment of 32000 teachers, there was an allegation of giving jobs through bribe. Earlier, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered the cancellation of jobs of 32,000 teachers in this case. Later, the hearing of this case is going on in the court of Justice Amrita Sinha. Justice Sinha upheld the decision of Justice Gangopadhyay. Later, the Bench had also said that these sacked teachers would have to participate in the new recruitment process within the month of September.

Kuntal Ghosh made allegations against the Central Investigation Agency

Kuntal Ghosh has alleged against the Central Investigation Agency that he is being pressurized to give the name of Abhishek Banerjee. The CBI claimed on Friday that the allegations in the controversial letter of Kuntal involved in corruption in education appointments in the state are baseless. In the court of Justice Sinha, the CBI said in the report that Kuntal’s complaint was baseless. He also said that there is no substance in the letter. Justice Sinha while addressing the Central Investigation Agency said that who is the master mind of the teacher recruitment scam case whom you people are not able to arrest.