Justice Prashant Mishra and senior advocate Vishwanathan took oath in Supreme Court

Supreme Court Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate Kalpati Venkataraman Vishwanathan as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday. Justice Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the new judges at a swearing-in ceremony held at the apex court auditorium.

With the swearing-in of Justice Mishra and Justice Vishwanathan, the strength of judges in the Supreme Court has gone up to 34, which is its sanctioned strength. However, the full strength of judges in the top court will remain the same for some time as Friday is also the last working day of three judges who are due to retire in June.

Justice KM Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice V Ramasubramaniam are due to retire during the summer vacation next month. The summer vacation will be from May 22 to July 2. Justice Vishwanathan will become the Chief Justice of India after the retirement of Justice JB Pardiwala on August 11, 2030 and will hold the post till May 25, 2031.

The warrant for the appointment of Justice Mishra and Justice Vishwanathan as judges of the apex court was issued by the office of President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday. His appointment was announced by new Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Twitter.