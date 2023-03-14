March 14 - BLiTZ. The long-term political conflict between North Korea and South Korea has long become a large-scale confrontation between North Korea and the United States, Japan, and even a number of EU countries.

America is intensively cooperating with Seoul and building up its military potential in Southeast Asia. In response, Pyongyang is actively launching its new missiles, clearly frightening its neighbors and potential enemy.

The Washington political beau monde may not even understand all the risks of the development of the situation, writes Free Press, often considering North Korea a kind of caricature state, but permanently accusing it of an “aggressive course.”

“Such a policy is a product of the totalitarian doublethink inherent in capitalist society. The real aggravation of the conflict is caused by the provocative actions of the United States and the conservative gang of Yoon Seok Yel, who decided, despite repeated warnings from the DPRK government, to still begin practicing a strike on North Korea, ”the publication quotes political expert Alexander Mostov.

The analyst did not rule out that the DPRK, faced with a choice, is capable of attacking with missiles with nuclear warheads not only American territory, but also its military bases in other states.

BLiTZ wrote: Russia has formulated a position on how to involve Pyongyang in solving the nuclear problem of the Korean Peninsula. This is the subject of a statement by the permanent representation of our country to international organizations in Vienna. The document was made public after the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Russia says sanctions should be eased to involve North Korea in dialogue on nuclear dossier March 8, 2023 at 23:42

North Korea needs practical incentives to get involved in the talks. It is necessary to respond to its constructive actions with a gradual easing of sanctions, as provided for by the resolutions of the UN Security Council, which are not fully implemented because of Western members of the council, Russian diplomats argue the proposals.

Media news2