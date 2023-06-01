Jyeshtha Purnima 2023: Jyeshtha Purnima fast observed today or tomorrow, know auspicious yoga and special significance

Jyeshtha Purnima Upay 2023: This year the full moon of Jyestha month is on 3 June 2023. This date is also known as Jetha Purnima or Jetha Purnima. Purnima Tithi is considered to be of special importance in Hinduism. It is said that worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on this date makes her happy soon. On this day the moon is visible with all its 16 arts, so offering Arghya to the moon on the full moon removes mental stress.

Jyestha Purnima 2023 Muhurat (Jyeshta Purnima 2023 Muhurat)

Bath time – 04.02 am – 04.43 am (June 4, 2023) Worship of Lord Satyanarayan – 07.07 am – 08.51 am (June 3, 2023) Mother Lakshmi worship (Nishita Kaal) – June 3, 2023, 11.59 pm – June 4, 2023 morning 12.40 Moonrise time – 06.39 pm (June 3, 2023)

Significance of Jyestha Purnima fast

Listening or reciting the story of Lord Satyanarayan on the day of Jyestha Purnima gives benefits. Also, worshiping Goddess Lakshmi on this special day brings wealth and prosperity. It is believed that worshiping Chandra Dev on this day brings positivity in life. Along with this, one gets freedom from Moon defect in the horoscope.

Donate these things

On the day of Jyestha Purnima, things related to the moon should be donated after bathing. Donate white clothes, sugar, rice, curd, silver, white flowers, pearls etc. to a Brahmin on this day. By doing this the moon becomes strong and happiness and prosperity comes in life.

Jyestha Purnima fast 2023 auspicious yoga (Jyeshtha Purnima 2023 Shubh Yog)

It has been told in the Panchang that on the day of Jyestha Purnima fast, a combination of three very auspicious times is taking place. Please tell that on this day Anuradha Nakshatra will remain full night, whereas Siddha Yoga is being formed on this special day which will start at 02.48 pm and will last till full night.