Jyoti-Alok Maurya Case: Administration came into action, Manish Dubey found guilty, a call recording increased the difficulties

Lucknow : Nowadays, a lot of discussion is going on in the whole country about PCS officer Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Maurya. This matter is so interesting that anyone’s attention is running. On the other hand, ever since this matter has come up for discussion, many people are expressing their different reactions. Some have blamed Jyoti Maurya and some have blamed Manish Dubey. At the same time, the administration is also looking active on the complaint made by Jyoti Maurya’s husband Alok in this matter.

The report of the investigation into the complaints against PCS officer Jyoti Maurya and Home Guard Commandant Manish Dubey was handed over to DG Home Guard Bijay Kumar Maurya on Monday. If sources are to be believed, DIG Range Prayagraj Santosh Kumar of Home Guard Organization has found Commandant Manish Dubey guilty in his investigation. A departmental inquiry has been recommended against him. They can also be suspended soon. On the other hand, the government will be informed about the facts found in the investigation against PCS Jyoti Maurya posted in the sugar mill in Bareilly.

Manish Dubey was transferred from Ghaziabad to Mahoba

Let us tell you that Manish Dubey was transferred from Ghaziabad to Mahoba after this episode came to the fore. On the other hand, Jyoti Maurya had also recently submitted a representation to the appointment department regarding the propaganda being done against her, in which she demanded to investigate the entire episode and punish the culprits. On the basis of the facts revealed in the report of the Home Guard Department, now the Recruitment Department will decide the outline of further investigation in this matter.

In fact, Jyoti Maurya’s husband Alok had complained in the Home Guard organization that Commandant Manish Dubey was having an affair with his wife and both were conspiring to kill her. Along with his complaint, he had submitted several WhatsApp chats, call records etc. as evidence. After this complaint, the DG Home Guard handed over the investigation to the DIG of Prayagraj.

Difficulty may increase with call records

If sources are to be believed, Alok Maurya has given some recordings of the mobile conversation between Jyoti Maurya and Manish Dubey to the Home Guard organization. In this, both are talking about removing Alok Dubey from the way. If the recording is found to be correct in the forensic investigation, then the difficulties of both may increase.

