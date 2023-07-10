Jyoti Maurya’s secret will be revealed by her husband Alok’s diary! Complaint to CM Yogi Adityanath, preparing to take the case to Lokayukta

Lucknow: The case of PSS officer Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Maurya, posted in Bareilly, UP, continues to be in headlines. Now former IPS Amitabh Thakur has also come forward in this matter. He has warned to complain to the Lokayukta if action is not taken in the complaint sent against Jyoti to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

National President of Azad Adhikar Sena Amitabh Thakur has strongly objected to the so-called recovery list of Alok Maurya not being investigated till now. In his complaint sent to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Amitabh Thakur said that he had complained on the basis of entries made in the pages of the handwritten diary provided by Alok Maurya.

In these entries, the details of transactions with different items and different persons have been told. According to Alok Maurya, all these entries are related to the transaction of Rs. Where ‘L’ is written it means lakh and here ‘T’ is written it means thousand.

Amitabh Thakur said that it is very sad that no action has been taken so far even in such a serious matter. He said that if action is not taken in this matter within seven days, then his party will take the matter to the Lokayukta.

On the other hand, after the allegations of Jyoti’s husband Alok Maurya in this episode, Home Guard Commandant Manish Dubey is also in controversy. Alok has accused Jyoti and Manish of conspiring to murder him. On this complaint, DG Home Guard VK Maurya has handed over the investigation to Deputy Commandant General Santosh Kumar of Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, Manish Dubey has said that he does not know where he is stuck regarding the matter. Sitting on his chair has become a crime. Alok Maurya has claimed to make Jyoti Maurya an SDM by teaching and writing, while he is not even aware of the number of papers in UPSC. The matter of the house should have been pacified at home. But, Alok Maurya by associating Jyoti’s name with mine has made this entire episode a topic of discussion in the country’s media by giving it the form of a high profile love affair.

