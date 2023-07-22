jyotiraditya scindia furious with priyanka gandhis attack mp election 2023 gwalior congress vs bjp amh

MP Election 2023: Lok Sabha next year while assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh this year. Before this, the leaders of Congress and BJP do not want to leave any chance to attack each other. While on one hand Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi fiercely targeted the BJP during a rally in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, on the other hand Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took a jibe at the Congress on Saturday. He said that if there was a Congress government, would the airport, railway station, ISBT, 1000 bed hospital be possible? The government of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PM Modi is focused on development and progress. He said these things in Gwalior.