Jyotish Vidhya: It is also auspicious to cross the path of a cat, these things can surprise you

Cat crossing road good luck or bad luck: In India, there are many beliefs about omen and bad omen, such as breaking of glass at some places is auspicious and at some places it is considered an inauspicious event. Similarly, crossing the path of a cat is considered a bad omen. It is said that if a cat suddenly crosses the path, then it can be considered as auspicious or inauspicious direction. If something like this happens, then it is a sign of accident, however, by chanting these tricks and these mantras, one can easily get rid of it.

This is the difference between a white and a black cat

Whether the cat is black or white, these are their breed genetic qualities, which are in different colors. But if a black cat suddenly crosses the road while walking, people remain worried. It is true that crossing the path of a black cat, that too in the opposite direction, is considered a bad omen. Because the black cat is Rahu’s vehicle, but don’t panic, immediately do this trick, the work will be easy.

direction is all game

It is said in religious scriptures that if the cat moves from right to left, then it is considered very auspicious. If the cat moves from left to right, then it is considered inauspicious.

What to do if a cat crosses your path

Now the question arises that what to do if the cat crosses the road? And it is also necessary to raise this question because no one wants failure of his work or any kind of untoward incident and accident with him. So if a cat crosses your path, then follow the most common method and wait for someone else to leave before you. Now you will say that if we are on such a road from where the traffic of people is less, then in such a situation you can first spit on the side of the road.

If you are going alone or in a car and a black or white cat crosses your path, then you must stop for two minutes. Wait till someone passes that way. Those who have not seen that cat, but sometimes it happens that if no one passes through that path, then you give it in Durga Saptashi. सर्वाबाधा प्रशमनं त्रिलोक्यस्याखिलेश्वरी एवमेव त्व्या कर्यमस्मददैरिविनाशनम्मंत्रका Move ahead after remembering these mantras nine times. The journey will be successful by remembering these mantras.

Disclaimer: The accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article is not guaranteed. This information has been collected from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures and has been conveyed to you. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. In addition, the responsibility of any use of it rests with the user himself.