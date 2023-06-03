Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Kabirdas Jayanti today, see here Saint Kabir’s couplets and their meaning

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023, Kabirdas ke Dohe and their meaning: This year Kabirdas Jayanti is today i.e. on 04 June. Saint Kabirdas was the main poet of Bhakti period. Kabirdas ji was not only a saint but he was also a thinker and social reformer. Throughout his life, he composed many couplets and poems to remove the evils of the society. Kabir’s birth anniversary is celebrated with great pomp every year on the full moon date of Jyestha month. This year i.e. 2023 is the 646th birth anniversary of great poet Kabir. See here the couplets of Kabirdas and their meaning

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Bad that I went to see

Whatever bad I went to see, I did not find anyone bad, who searched my heart, no one was worse than me.When I went to find evil in this world, I did not find any evil. When I peeped into my mind, I found that there is no one worse than me.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Pothi Padhi Jag Mua

pothi Padhi Padhi jag mua, pandit bhay na koya, dhai aakhar prem ka, padhe so pandit hoya.Many people in the world reached the door of death after reading great books, but not all of them could become scholars. Kabir believes that if someone reads only two and a half letters of love or love properly, that is, recognizes the real form of love, then only he will be a true scholar.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Saints are needed like this

Such a saint is needed, like the soup Subhay, the essence is deep, the little bit is blown away.In this world, such gentlemen are needed like there is a soup that cleans grains. Those who will save the meaningful and blow away the meaningless.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Don’t sleep straws

Sometimes don’t sleep with a straw, if your feet become wet, if your eyes become teary sometimes, then the pain becomes intense.Kabir says that never condemn even a small straw that gets buried under your feet. If ever that straw flies and falls in the eye, then how deep it hurts!

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Celebrate slowly

Slow down, let everything happen slowly, the gardener watered a hundred pots,

When the season comes, there will be fruit. Everything is possible if you have patience in your mind.

Even if a gardener starts irrigating a tree with hundred pots of water, it will bear fruit only when the season comes!

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Mala Ferat Jug Bhaya

It was a long time to return the garland, the mind did not turn around, the bead of the tax did not turn, the bead of the mind turned around.A person spins a rosary of pearls in his hand for a long time, but his mood does not change, the movement of his mind does not calm down. Kabir’s advice to such a person is to stop turning this rosary of the hand and change or rotate the pearls of the mind.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Don’t ask the caste of the monk

Don’t ask the caste of the monk, ask for knowledge, buy the sword, leave the sheath lying.Instead of asking the caste of a gentleman, his knowledge should be understood. The value of a sword is not its sheath – the shell that covers it.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Dos Paraye Dekhi Kari

Dos paraye dekhi kari kari, chalte haasant haasant, nahi aaadiye nahi hai, whose beginning has no end.It is the nature of man that when he laughs at the faults of others, then he does not remember his own faults which have neither beginning nor end.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: Who searched found three

Who searched three found, deep water penetrated, I was scared of Bapura Budan, sat on the bank.Those who make efforts, they get something or the other just like a hardworking diver goes into deep water and brings something back. But there are some poor people who keep sitting on the shore due to the fear of drowning and do not get anything.

Kabirdas Jayanti 2023: The quote is a priceless

Speech is a priceless one, whoever said dear, weighed the scales, then the mouth came out.If one knows how to speak properly, then he knows that speech is a priceless gem. That’s why he lets it come out of his mouth only after weighing it in the scales of his heart.