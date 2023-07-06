Kachhi Kanwaria Path declared as tobacco free zone, drugs worth Rs 3 lakh seized so far

Munger. The district administration has geared up to make the Shravani fair a completely tobacco-free fair. The district administration has declared the 26 kilometer Kachhi Kanwariya Path, which falls under the district, as a completely tobacco free zone. In this regard, a clear warning was given to the temporary shopkeepers installed on the Kanwaria path, if they are caught selling tobacco-containing products, action will be taken. For this, the subdivisional administration is conducting rapid raids.

Goods worth Rs 3 lakh seized so far

Tarapur SDO Rakesh Ranjan told that the entire Kachchi Kanwariya Path has been declared as tobacco free zone. Rakesh Ranjan Kumar said that so far tobacco-containing substances worth Rs 3 lakh have been seized, including gutkha, pan masala, expensive cigarettes and other intoxicants. The seized tobacco containing substances were immediately destroyed. There is a strict order of the administration that if someone sells tobacco or is caught consuming it, now they will have to pay a fine.

Now fine will be imposed

To make tobacco free zone, all BDOs, COs, magistrates and police officers deputed in the fair have been directed to stop the sale of tobacco in their areas. A special search campaign was also launched regarding this, in which Gutkha and other tobacco products worth about Rs 3 lakh were seized. All the seized substances were destroyed. He said that tobacco products have been seized now, but in future, if anyone is caught selling tobacco, he will be fined.