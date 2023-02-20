Kadyrov announced the control of the exit to the railway to Seversk

The Russian military has taken control of the railroad access to Seversk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was stated by the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov in the Telegram channel on February 20.

“The Akhmat special forces, together with the 3rd battalion of the 2nd army corps of the NM LPR, took up a strategic height in the vicinity of Belogorovka,” Kadyrov wrote.

According to him, after intense fighting, about 5 km of land, as well as access to the railway leading to Seversk, came under the control of Russian units. The head of Chechnya also noted that fierce battles had been going on for quite a long time.

Earlier, on February 7, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, announced the success of Russian troops in the vicinity of Seversk, which is a strategically important achievement for the further liberation of Krasny Liman.

On February 6, a military expert, retired LPR Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Marochko, said that Russian military units had taken advantageous positions and lines in the Seversk region, which is being fought over in the Donbass. At present, the RF Armed Forces control new areas of the terrain and deliver more effective strikes against the enemy, the expert emphasized.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

