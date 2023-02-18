Kadyrov commented on the change of commanders of military districts

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, on Saturday, February 18, commented on the change of commanders of military districts.

He noted that on the Internet, appointments in the structure of the Ministry of Defense are often associated with his statements. Kadyrov explained that he has access to information about the course of the special operation of the Russian Federation, so he can express his own opinion.

However, as the head of Chechnya stressed, he is not involved in appointments to or removal from command positions.

“Remember, friends, we are following orders, not thinking about them. Any appointment as the Supreme Commander, any order, any task – each of these decisions is supported by us. And this does not happen at the behest of the pike and my personal desire, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

A day earlier, commanders of four military districts were replaced in Russia. Thus, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev became the commander of the Central Military District (TsVO). Lieutenant General Yevgeny Nikiforov has been appointed Commander of the Western Military District (ZVO), Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev of the Southern Military District (SMD), and Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov of the Eastern Military District (VVO).

On December 21, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu proposed to recreate the Moscow and Leningrad military districts in Russia.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

