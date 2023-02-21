February 21, 2023, 10:48 – BLiTZ – News

Soldiers of the Chechen special forces “Akhmat” captured two representatives of the Ukrainian National Guard. It all happened near Kremennaya as part of the offensive of the military from Chechnya, together with the 4th brigade of the 2nd army corps of the People’s Militia of the LPR and airborne paratroopers. Ramzan Kadyrov spoke about this in his Telegram channel.

According to him, nine soldiers of the Ukrainian army were also killed in the area.

One of the captured fighters told why he chose to lay down his arms. According to him, “there was no more strength to resist.” Another military man said that there was no fighting spirit among his colleagues. All soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) simply hope for a speedy end to the conflict.

“The level of our training is not as high as that of Akhmat. If we had not surrendered, we would not have survived, ”the prisoner of war emphasized.

Kadyrov also confirmed that the morale of the Ukrainian army had seriously fallen. He is convinced that most Ukrainian soldiers simply dream of returning home. Nevertheless, the Kiev regime continues to listen to the orders of Western countries and send inexperienced mobilized to the line of contact, who die almost immediately in the “epicenter of the firestorm,” the Chechen leader summed up.

