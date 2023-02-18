Kadyrov spoke about excellent well-coordinated relations with the Ministry of Defense – DOS

February 18, 2023, 14:32 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, spoke about good relations between the Russian Ministry of Defense and Chechen military officers.

“Combat officers of the Chechen Republic, including me, have excellent well-coordinated relations with the Russian Ministry of Defense,” Kadyrov said.

The Chechen leader stressed that this mechanism works like a Swiss watch.

Kadyrov noted that, having access to data on the course of the special operation and information about the potential of the Russian army, he has the right to have his own opinion, which he can express. However, the head of Chechnya added that he does not appoint or remove commanders and that any orders, tasks, decisions and appointments made by the supreme commander are supported by him.

“But I do not appoint to command posts and I do not remove them. We are foot soldiers. We will carry out the order at any cost,” Kadyrov added.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.