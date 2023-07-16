kajol ask how much did pathan really make shahrukh khan film krk react says ye hai bollywood ka asli chehra dvy | Kajol opens up about the collection of ‘Pathan’? KRK reacted, said

When will Jawan be released?

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action film in which Shah Rukh will be seen in a dual role of a father and a son. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra in special appearances. In this, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will also be seen in cameos. Jawan is going to be released in theaters on 7 September. A few days ago Vivek Agnihotri had said that Jawan would be an “all time blockbuster”. Let us tell you that these days he is in discussion about his film The Vaccine War. The film will be based on the Corona virus vaccine made in India during the pandemic. It will be released in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi.