-Advertisement-
International

kajol ask how much did pathan really make shahrukh khan film krk react says ye hai bollywood ka asli chehra dvy | Kajol opens up about the collection of ‘Pathan’? KRK reacted, said

By Blitz India Desk
kajol ask how much did pathan really make shahrukh khan film krk react says ye hai bollywood ka asli chehra dvy | Kajol opens up about the collection of 'Pathan'? KRK reacted, said
-Advertisement-
-Advertisement-

When will Jawan be released?

Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action film in which Shah Rukh will be seen in a dual role of a father and a son. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra in special appearances. In this, Sanjay Dutt and Thalapathy Vijay will also be seen in cameos. Jawan is going to be released in theaters on 7 September. A few days ago Vivek Agnihotri had said that Jawan would be an “all time blockbuster”. Let us tell you that these days he is in discussion about his film The Vaccine War. The film will be based on the Corona virus vaccine made in India during the pandemic. It will be released in Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, Blitz Hindi, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.
-Advertisement-

- A word from our sponsors -

-Advertisement-

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved