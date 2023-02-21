February 21, 2023, 05:08 – BLiTZ – News

Russian singer Anna Kalashnikova provoked discontent on social networks with a revealing outfit in which a celebrity appeared in front of wounded soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces in a hospital. The star posted pictures from a medical facility.

On them you can see that Kalashnikova visited the hospital in a tight green jumpsuit with a deep neckline and a half-open stomach. The artist writhed on the floor while performing on stage in front of the wounded.

“I realized that the soldiers need our support. I urge all my artist friends to visit the guys as often as possible, ”she left a signature under the publication.

Fans were outraged by the image of Kalashnikova. They condemned her for being inappropriate for such an event in front of the military attire.

“Anna, do you understand that it is inappropriate to dress like that in a hospital?”, “What did you expect? That people will quickly recover from your appearance?”, “Shame! No respect for the guys who are being treated!”, “Are you all right with your head?” are just a few of the comments.

Recall that the actress Renata Litvinova, who returned to Russia, turned out to be cowardly and infantile, says Roman Khudyakov, a former State Duma deputy. According to the politician, the director simply ran away from problems, leaving her elderly mother without care. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.