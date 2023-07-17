Kalighater Kaku fell ill in front of ED officials as soon as he reached Presidency Jail, was taken to SSKM Hospital

Kolkata, Vikas Kumar Gupta: Sujay Krishna Bhadra alias Kalighater Kaku, arrested by the Central Investigation Agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, was taken to the Presidency Jail on Monday after his parole expired. According to jail sources, as soon as he entered the jail, he fell ill in front of the ED officials. After this, he was taken to SSKM Hospital for treatment.

Then fainted in front of ED officials

He started vomiting continuously. After this, he fainted and fell on the ground. Immediately the doctors of the jail were called there. After first aid, an agreement was reached between the ED team present there and the jail doctors to send him to SSKM Hospital. After which Kalighater Kaku has been admitted to SSKM Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is responsible for violence and loot in panchayat elections, said Shubhendu Adhikari and Sukant Majumdar

taken to sskm hospital

It is being told that due to the death of Kalighater Kaku’s wife Bina Bhadra, he was released on parole till July 16 following the instructions of the High Court. After the parole period ended, he was taken to the Presidency Jail on Monday. As soon as he reached the jail, he started vomiting after complaining of stomach pain. Only after this he fell unconscious at the entrance of the jail. In the preliminary examination, the doctors of the jail told that his blood pressure is unstable. The amount of oxygen in the blood has also been found to be low. After this, the doctors of the jail hospital decided to send Kaku to SSKM hospital after mutual consent in the presence of ED officials. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

West Bengal Breaking news Live: Kalighater Kaku fell ill in front of ED officials as soon as he reached Presidency Jail

Accused of taking Rs 70 lakh from Kuntal Ghosh in recruitment corruption case

Significantly, in the investigation of teacher recruitment corruption, ED arrested Kalighater Kaku on May 30 after a long interrogation of 12 hours. Since then he is living as an undertrial prisoner in the Presidency Jail. Sujaykrishna is accused of taking Rs 70 lakh from Kuntal Ghosh in the recruitment corruption case. Sujaykrishna Bhatra is a staff in the office of Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee. It is being told that he is also the CEO of Leaps and Bounds Company. Even the ED officials came to know about him allegedly investing huge amount in Trinamool leader Shantanu Banerjee’s company,

Along with Mamta Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee will also attend the meeting of opposition parties, the meeting is to be held in Bengaluru on July 18.