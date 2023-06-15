Kamakhya Ambubasi Fair: Center of Tantra Sadhana

Guwahati, 15 June (HS). Devotees are enthusiastic about the Ambubasi Mela at the world-renowned spiritual center Maa Kamakhya Temple located in Guwahati city, the gateway to the northeast. This world-famous fair of Kamrup region has been organized here since time immemorial. Lakhs of devotees and Tantra seekers from India and abroad reach Kamakhya to participate in this. Like other years, this year also devotees from all over the country and abroad are reaching here to participate in the Ambuvasi fair.

It has been a belief that during this time Maa Kamakhya is menstruating, due to which the doors of the temple remain closed. During this, seekers from India and abroad perform Tantra Sadhana in the entire Kamrup area.

Like every year, this fair is being organized from 22nd June this year also. Starting from June 22, the fair goes on for four days. During this time the gate of the temple will remain closed. The gate of the temple will open for the devotees at 5:00 am on June 26. There will be no arrangement for VIP pass at Kamakhya Dham on 26th June.

Kamakhya Temple Steering Committee, Doloi Samaj says that the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the stay and food etc. of the devotees coming from outside. This fair is being organized under the supervision of Assam Tourism Development Corporation. Security forces have been deployed in Kamakhya and the entire surrounding area to ensure that no disturbance takes place during this period. Vigilance is being taken completely.

By the way, every pilgrimage place is important in itself. But, according to the texts like Nervous Tantra, Gauri Tantra, Yogini Tantra etc., Kamrup is such an area, where every step taken gives the fruits of pilgrimage. It is said that Shiva and Shakti are present at every step in Kamrup region. Whatever kind of desire one has, it gets fulfilled by coming in the form of sex. That’s why the importance of this pilgrimage is more than other pilgrimages.

On the other hand, there is also a description in the Shastra Puranas that when the body parts of Mata Sati Bhavani were cut one by one by the discus of Lord Vishnu, when the vaginal part of Mata Sati Bhavani fell on this mountain, then this whole mountain turned blue and the mother of the world Due to not being able to bear the weight of Jagdamba, this mountain sank and went to Patal Lok. Then Lord Bholenath, Lord Vishnu and Brahma themselves took these three mountains on their heads. Due to which the name of all the three mountains of Neelachal Parvat became famous as Brahma Parvat, Vishnu Parvat and Shiv Parvat. It is said that these three gods hold the Neelachal mountain and the mother resides here in its complete form. Bhagwati assumed the form of ten Mahavidyas here and the total 64 arts of the Goddess are present here.

Not only Tantrics but Buddhists, Jains, Vaishnavas come to Kamrup to worship the goddesses of all the ten Mahavidyas. Temples of all the goddesses of the ten Mahavidyas are present on Nilachal mountain. This is not found anywhere else. It is a belief that during Ambubasi all the goddesses of the ten Mahavidyas remain awake and the seeker in his own way pleases the goddesses Kali, Tara, Bagla, Chhinnamasta, Khodashi, Matangi, Bhuvaneshwari, Bagla, Dhumavati, Bhairavi and Kamala etc. Let’s complete the meditation.