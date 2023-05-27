Kamal Haasan’s question: Why should the President not attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament?

New Delhi : Bollywood actor and head of Mayakkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why the President should not attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. He said that this moment of national pride has become politically divisive. I want to ask a simple question to our Prime Minister that he should tell the country why the President of India should not attend the inauguration of our new Parliament? He said that I do not see any valid reason why the President of India as the constitutional head of the country should not be a part of this historic occasion.

The opposition boycotted the inauguration program

Political controversy continues regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament House in India. In a joint session, at least 20 opposition parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Trinamool Congress, have announced a boycott of Sunday’s event, calling the inauguration a “grave insult” and a “direct attack” on democracy. Opposition parties have been objecting to the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of the President. However, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) slammed the opposition for boycotting the event, calling it an affront to democracy.

Kamal Haasan appeals to the opposition to forget their differences

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan urged political parties to forget their differences for the time being and reconsider their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building and make it an occasion for national integration. Kamal Haasan said that all the members of his family need to live in the new house in India. He said that he believes in participatory democracy. That’s why we call upon all the opposition parties boycotting this program to reconsider the decision. He urged that any disagreement you may have on the program can be raised in public forums as well as in both the Houses of Parliament.

Instead of dividing politics should be to unite

Kamal Haasan said in a statement here that political parties should remember that there is much more that unites us than divides us. He said that the whole country is eager for this programme. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan said that the eyes of the world are on us. Putting aside our political differences for a day, let us make the inauguration of the new Parliament House an occasion for national unity.

Inauguration of the new Parliament House a moment of pride

The actor contested against Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha in the Coimbatore South constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, but did not win. He said that the inauguration of the new Parliament House on May 28 is a moment of celebration for the entire country and has infused a sense of pride. He said that I congratulate the Government of India for this historic achievement. In the interest of the nation, I choose to celebrate the inauguration of the new Parliament House, while maintaining my disagreement with not inviting the President of India and not including the opposition parties in the planning of the inauguration programme.

‘He will change the entire history of the country..’ Nitish Kumar raised questions on the new Parliament House, know what the CM said..

A moment of glory turned divisive

Actor Kamal Haasan said this moment of national pride has become politically divisive. I ask the Prime Minister a simple question. Please tell the country why the President of India should not attend the inauguration of the new Parliament House? He said that I advise the Prime Minister to show goodwill and invite President Draupadi Murmu. The new Parliament House is not an ordinary building. It will remain the home of Indian democracy for a long time. He said that I call upon the Prime Minister to rectify this lapse, which will go down in history as a grave error and if rectified, it will become a milestone in political leadership.