Kangana Ranaut Net Worth: Kangana Ranaut is the owner of crores even after being removed from many brand endorsements

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known not only for her acting but also for her impeccable style. The actress manages to grab headlines with her statements and controversial talks. She has been working in the film industry for more than 2 decades and has won four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Kangana has also got a place in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list six times. The Government of India also honored Kangana Ranaut with the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth highest civilian award, for her contribution to the film industry.

About Kangana Ranaut’s Personal Life

Kangna, a resident of Bhambla in Himachal Pradesh, was born on 23 March 1987 to Amardeep and Asha Ranaut. He was born in a Rajput family and has an elder sister Rangoli Chandel and a younger brother named Akshat. Talking about the love affair of the actress, Kangana had a lot of controversy with Hrithik Roshan.

kangana ranaut net worth

According to the report of ABP, the net worth of the Bollywood actress, who made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the 2006 thriller film Gangster, is estimated to be around 96 crores. Apart from this, he also has income from advertisements etc. Kangana earns around Rs 15 crore in a year. As per reports, Kangana charges around 11 crores per film, making her one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut’s work front



Kangana will be seen in P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2. In the coming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Avatar: Sita. She also has Tejas, in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Kangana also has an upcoming period drama film Emergency, which is her first solo directorial film.