Kangana Ranaut reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s statement

Kangana Ranaut is always in discussion about her statements. She has been voicing her opinion on nepotism and other issues in the film industry. Thus she claims that she is being paid at par with male actors. He has shared a video of Priyanka Chopra on Instagram Story. In which Priyanka had said that she never got paid as much as male actors in Bollywood.

In a media interview, Priyanka Chopra said, “I have never been paid as much as male actors in Bollywood. I have done about 60 films there, but I have never been paid as much as my male co-stars. 10 per cent of her male co-star’s salary. This pay gap is huge and many actresses still face it.”

Posting Priyanka’s video, Kangana said, “It is true that women (actresses) before me used to follow these patriarchal rules. I was the first to fight for equal pay and had many bad experiences doing it. Many people offered to do the same roles for free which I was demanding more.

Kangana Ranaut also said, “I can say with confidence that most A-list actresses do films for free with offers of other favors, apart from having to compromise if producers make other demands. Because they fear that roles will go to the right people and then cleverly publish articles saying they are the highest paid. Everyone in the film industry knows I’m the only one who gets paid as much as male actors and no one else “