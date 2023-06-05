Kangana Ranaut reprimanded people for calling the traditional headpiece ‘Taj’, said a big thing on social media

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Kangana Ranaut) remains in discussion for one reason or the other. Kangana shared the latest photoshoot, in which she was seen in a royal look. You will not be able to take your eyes off this look of the actress. She wore a colorful lehenga and a traditional headpiece, which grabbed everyone’s attention. Although many people mistook his headpiece for a crown. The actress did not like this thing and she started a class of people.

Kangana Ranaut angry over traditional headpiece being called ‘Taj’

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at people for calling her traditional headpiece a Taj. Kangana wrote on her Twitter, this is not a Taj it is a traditional Indian jewel… Very popular in Punjab and Himachal… In Punjab it is known as Saggy Phool and in Himachal it is a part of Chakka Roop is… Even Indians are not aware of their heritage.

It’s not a crown it’s a traditional Indian jewel… very popular in Punjab and Himachal… in Punjab it’s known as Saggi phool and Himachal it’s a variation of chakk… even Indians don’t know about their heritage especially these embarrassing jurnos… ♀️ https://t.co/9PcO0f3yaL

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 5, 2023



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsKangana Ranaut said this

Queen fame Kangana Ranaut also posted pictures of Punjabi women wearing saggy clothes on her Instagram stories. In its caption, he wrote, “Traditional saggy flowers in Punjab.” Apart from this, he posted another photo of a woman in a similar headpiece in his Insta story and wrote, “Different headgear in Himachal.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Collection Day 3: Sara-Vicky’s magic on the weekend, the highest earning on the third day

Upcoming movies of Kangana Ranaut

Talking about the work front, Kangana Ranaut’s schedule is running tight these days. There are a few films in the pipeline. She will be next seen in the film titled Emergency. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He also has films like Tejas, Chandramukhi 2. Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the diva will next be seen in a film titled Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She was recently seen in Amazon Prime Videos series Citadel. After his Hollywood film Love Again, he recently announced his another Hollywood film titled Head of State.