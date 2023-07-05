Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ will hit the theaters on October 20

The release date of Kangana Ranaut starrer upcoming film ‘Tejas’ has been revealed. The film is being produced under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP. The film stars Kangana in the lead and will be seen playing the role of an Airforce pilot. The team of Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit the theaters across the country on October 20.

The story of Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Airforce pilot Tejas Gill and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian. The film shows how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to protect the nation while facing many challenges along the way.