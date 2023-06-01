Kanpur: 320 illegal loudspeakers were removed in 15 days, police warned, strict action will be taken against re-installation

Kanpur: In Uttar Pradesh, the campaign to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places is going on continuously. In this series, 320 loudspeakers installed illegally at religious places have been removed in Kanpur within 15 days. The campaign to remove the loudspeaker is currently over. However, according to the police officials, this campaign will be started again if needed. The police has also instructed that if loudspeakers are installed again, action will be taken by registering a case. This campaign is being run continuously after the order of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Loudspeakers removed from these zones of Kanpur

In the campaign run by the Kanpur police at religious places, loudspeakers have been removed from different zones of the city. According to the police, 56 loudspeakers have been removed from West Zone, 51 from Central Zone, 96 from East Zone and 117 from South Zone. Please tell that instructions were given by the CM to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places.

Simultaneous campaign in all four zones

A campaign to remove loudspeakers was launched simultaneously in all the four zones of the Police Commissionerate. During this the loud sound of loudspeakers was checked at religious places and other places. The sound of the loud speaker was more than the standard. He was taken off. At some places, the sound was also fixed at a certain decibel.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwS16FlTAj4)