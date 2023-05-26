Kanpur Airport: The new terminal building at Kanpur airport is 16 times bigger than the old one, know its features

Lucknow. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the new terminal at Kanpur Airport on Friday. The new terminal building is 16 times bigger than the old building. It has many advantages. The new terminal building has been made according to the convenience of the general public. On this occasion, Chief Minister Adityanath said that the better the connectivity today. While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised CM Yogi.

Salient Features of the New Terminal Building

The new terminal building has been built at a project cost of Rs 150 crore over an area of ​​6243 sqm and is 16 times bigger than the existing terminal.

Designed to handle 400 passengers during peak hours as against 50 passengers earlier.

08 check-in counters to ensure efficient and quick check-in process for passengers.

3 conveyor belts out of which one is located in departure hall and two are located in arrival hall to facilitate easy handling and collection of luggage.

A huge concessionaire area spread over 850 square meters

Touch track provisions have been made for the convenience of visually impaired passengers.

On the city side of the terminal, there are 150 car parking spaces and 2 bus parking spaces, ensuring adequate parking facilities for passengers.

The newly developed apron is suitable for parking of three A-321/B-737 type aircraft along with a new link taxi track of 713m X 23m.

The terminal building is equipped with various sustainability features like double insulated roofing system, energy saving canopies, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rain water harvesting, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant and a solar power plant with a capacity of 100 kWp. is equipped.

Building based on poet Shyamlal Gupta and sage Maharishi Valmiki

It has been awarded the GRiH-IV rating, a national green building rating system reflecting sustainable development and responsible resource management in the country.

The façade of the terminal building reflects the temple architecture of the famous JK Temple in Kanpur from both the city and the airport. The interiors of the terminal building are based on various local themes such as textiles, leather industry and famous personalities of the city such as poet Shyamlal Gupta and sage Maharishi Valmiki.

