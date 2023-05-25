Kanpur airport will be inaugurated tomorrow, employees engaged in preparation from morning to evening

Kanpur : Preparations for the inauguration of the new terminal building of Chakeri Airport in Kanpur have been finalized. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the inauguration ceremony tomorrow, May 26. The workers involved in electrification, painting and tree plantation are in the final stages of work regarding the inauguration programme.

Airport Authority, UPRNL, PWD, Horticulture Department of Municipal Corporation as well as the team of police officers visited. From the arrangements of the stage to other preparations have been finalized. Project Manager of UPRNL Sanjay Singh told that all the works of the building have been finalized.

Domestic and international flights will start

To start flights from Kanpur Airport to other cities of the country, Indigo, Air Asia and Spice Jet have started assessing the passenger load before starting new flights. Ten domestic flights are set to start in the first phase, while connecting international flights may start from October.

Officials told that after the commissioning of the new terminal, there is a plan to start flights from Kanpur to Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai. First of all, flights to Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, New-Delhi will start. These flights were stopped after starting from here.

Consideration of running reverse flight of Delhi Kanpur

Three airlines have given their opinion on running reverse flight between Kanpur and Delhi. Time schedule from ATC has also been given. The airlines have said in the given schedule that the flight will fly from Delhi to Kanpur at 8:30 am and will go from Kanpur to Delhi at 9.50 am. It will fly from Delhi to Kanpur at 4 pm and will fly from Kanpur to Delhi at 5.30 pm.

At present, there is not a single flight from Kanpur to Delhi. Spice Jet’s flight was running regularly, which was stopped by the company from May 19 due to lack of passengers. At present, the service is expected to start again after the commissioning of the new airport.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pkOoGfOrbzg)