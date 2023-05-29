Kanpur: Bangalore and Mumbai flights will fly from the new terminal of the airport from June 1, reserve counter also operational

Kanpur: The new terminal (civil enclave) of the airport was inaugurated on 26 May by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Now Indigo’s Bangalore and Mumbai flights will fly from the new airport from June 1. On the other hand, after the inauguration of the terminal on May 26, the movement of both the aircraft is being done from the old airport of Chakeri.

The Airport Authority has asked the airlines to install their system in the new airport within two to three days. Kanpur Airport Director Sanjay Kumar gave the symbolic boarding card to Chief Minister Yogi and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State VK Singh on Friday for entering the boarding hall as the first passenger of the terminal.

Motor trolley facility if required

Kanpur Airport Director Sanjay Kumar said that the Chief Minister and the Union Minister are very happy with the program. At the same time, full care has been taken in the new terminal. The ramp to go inside and the reserve counter for check in have also been started. Motor trolley facility will also be provided on need. After the inauguration of the airport, the airlines have started work on starting new air service from the city. After preliminary survey, full load has been found for flights of four cities. Preparations are on to start flights to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi. It is expected that Indigo or another airline will start flights to Delhi in two to three months.

Delhi’s aircraft will fly in the morning and evening

Union Minister Scindia had promised to start a new flight service to Delhi in two to three months at the inauguration of the terminal. Entrepreneurs and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana had demanded to start Delhi’s air service in the morning and evening. It is approved by the Airport Authority of India. Apart from this, due to the infrastructure of the new terminal, many airlines are showing interest in starting new services. On starting the Delhi flight in the morning and evening, the survey of the load has been started.

Indigo did not start because of SpiceJet

In the year 2021, the airline Indigo had planned to start four flights from the airport. This included Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore flights. The flight to Delhi could not be started due to SpiceJet’s pre-running. The flight to Hyderabad was stopped after a few months of starting because the small airport could not schedule flights one by one in a short time. Whereas Kanpur and its surrounding districts Kanpur Dehat, Fatehpur, Unnao, Kannauj, Jhansi Around 350-400 passengers from Hamirpur, Banda districts go to Amausi daily to catch flights. With the construction of the new airport, now passengers will not need to go to Amausi.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

