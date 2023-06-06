Kanpur: CSJMU will teach hospital management in the field of education and career, agreement with Regency Healthcare

Kanpur. Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University Kanpur will now teach Masters course in Hospital Management. Vice Chancellor Prof. Started under the guidance of Vinay Kumar Pathak. This course will be different from the traditional teaching and learning. Students getting admission in this will go to the hospital daily along with theory classes and learn it practically. The special thing is that through this course, the doors of getting employment in the hospital will be opened for the students from the background of arts and commerce faculty apart from the science faculty. All this would be possible. In collaboration with CSJMU’s Department of Management, Health Sciences and city’s prestigious hospital chain Regency Healthcare, both the institutes have come together to launch a new course Master of Hospital Administration. For which an MoU was signed at CSJMU’s Center for Academics.

Two years course, there will be 60 seats

Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that this course has been started in view of the rapid changes in the health sector in India during the last decade. So that the quality of health services can be increased in big and small hospitals. Dr. Atul Kapoor, director of Regency Healthcare, said that the training given to hospitals is of special importance in running this course. Due to availability of all kinds of resources in Regency Hospital, efforts will be made to make this course successful and unique. This course is a two year post graduate course. For which graduate students of all disciplines are eligible. Admission will be taken on 60 seats every year in the course. The fee for one year course will be Rs 1 lakh 12 thousand. The application process has started from Tuesday.

Can take admission after graduation

Vice Chancellor of Kanpur University Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak told that anyone can take admission in this course after graduation. After doing this course, people will get a golden opportunity to get jobs in various departments in the hospital. On this occasion Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Sudhir Kumar Awasthi, Registrar Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav, Controller of Examinations Dr. Sudhanshu Pandiya, Director of School of Business Management Prof. Anshu Yadav and Director of School of Health Science Dr. Digvijay Sharma, Coordinator of MHA Dr. Surendra Kumar were also present. Directors of Regency Hospital Dr. Atul Kapoor, Arun Kapoor, Nandani Kapoor also signed the agreement.