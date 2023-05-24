kanpur dominance in upsc behind the success of chaitanya kritika and pradyum the story of sacrifice aks | Kanpur’s dominance in UPSC, sacrifice behind the success of Chaitanya, Kritika and Pradyum

Kritika’s first place in the country through Hindi medium, Kritika, who has been promising since childhood, has once again brought laurels to the city along with her parents. Kritika Mishra, who received the Balshree Award for her writing ability in 2015, has secured 66th rank in UPSC. Kritika has got the first position in the country in the Hindi medium class. He got this success in the second attempt. In the first attempt, he was short of 10 marks in the interview. Kritika’s father Dr. Diwakar Mishra, who lives in Perod, is a spokesperson in the Department of Commerce at BNSD Inter College Chunniganj. Mother Sushma is in LIC. Sister Mudita Mishra has also been the winner of Youth Parliament. While passing 12th from BNSD Inter College, Kritika was in charge of conducting every program of the school. Graduated from PPN College and got selected in JRF from Hindi. Kritika told that due to being Balashree, many questions related to Balashree, importance of creative writing, status of state language, status of women in UP, etc. were asked in the interview. By becoming an IAS, she wants to work on the status and education of women.