Kanpur: Ex-councillor’s cousin was murdered in betting transaction, accused arrested in 24 hours

Kanpur : Two videos of the murder of history-sheeter Mohammad Saif alias Bholu, cousin of former councilor Mannu Rahman, close to SP MLA Irfan Solanki, have gone viral on social media. Five CCTV footages were examined by the police, in which the murderers were seen carrying out the crime. The detained accused Salman Kana and Atif have been interrogated.

The 13 vicious people seen in the CCTV footage are being searched. The police have interrogated the arrested accused. In the inquiry, the matter of betting transactions has come to the fore. The police have arrested the accused and sent them to jail.

shot dead in betting transaction

Happened in Moolganj Saif was murdered not because of an old dispute but because of the betting amount in the IPL match. In the police interrogation, the main accused has given the information behind the incident. In the police investigation, it has been found that Saif had to take 20 thousand rupees for betting from Salman Kana. Salman was demanding time to pay the money. But Kana was asking to pay the money immediately.

On the day of the incident, Saif went to Kana’s house and abused her. In this, Salman Kana called Saif and expressed his displeasure. During the fight, the accused mistook Saif for taking out a pistol from his waist, on which he shot. Before shooting, the accomplices of the accused also fired in the air. The whole incident has been captured in 5 CCTV cameras.

identity raid

Based on the footage of CCTV cameras, the police raided Beaconganj, Anwarganj and Moolganj and picked up more than half a dozen. In the viral footage, a vicious person is seen talking to Saif. Then gradually there were 13 people. The faces of many are clearly visible from one side of the recording. The police have just seized the DVRs of the cameras.

recovered weapon

History sheet is in Kotwali

There are 11 cases against Bholu alias Saif in the police records. Maximum six cases are registered in Kotwali. One case is registered in Chamanganj, three in Moolganj and one in Gangaghat police station of Unnao. Gangster action has also been taken in Kotwali. The same case of assault has been registered against Salman Kana in Bekanganj. Two cases are registered against Atif in Bekanganj.

