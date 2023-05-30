Kanpur: Ganga Dussehra today, thousands of devotees take a dip of faith in the Ganges at Sarsaiya Ghat

Kanpur: On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, people of faith gathered at the main ghats of the city including Bithoor in Kanpur from early morning. Thousands of devotees from all over the country are taking bath in Ganga at Bithoor’s Brahmavart, Patthar Ghat, Sita Ghat, Mahila Ghat, Gudara Ghat, Rani Laxmi Bai Ghat. At the same time, devotees arriving from the city along with the surrounding districts are taking a dip of faith at Sarsaiya Ghat, Atal Ghat and Siddhanath Ghat in the city. By donating lamps in the stream of the Ganga, the devotees are praying for prosperity by duly worshiping Aarti on the banks.

People arriving from many districts for Ganga bath

On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, the descent day of Maa Ganga, devotees have arrived from many districts of UP to bathe in Ganga at Sarsaiya Ghat. Lakshminarayan of Jalaun, Bhagwandas of Orai took a holy dip along with their families. At the same time, hundreds of devotees of the city along with their families took bath on Ganga Dussehra. Similarly, devotees arriving from many districts including Kannauj, Etawah, Jhansi, Hardoi are worshiping the Ganges at the ghats of Bithoor. Devotees from nearby districts continue to come to the Ghat in Bithoor since early morning. Sunil, who reached Sarsaiya Ghat for bath, told that on the day of the descent of Mother Ganga, he took a dip for virtue. By donating food grains to the needy people at the ghat, he duly performed aarti of Ganga Maiya and offered prayers.

Chunri festival will be held in the evening

Please tell that every year on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, Chunari festival is organized at Siddhnath Ghat of Jajmau by Maa Ganga Seva Samiti. On Tuesday also, aarti worship will be performed on behalf of the committee after milk anointing of Ganga Maiya. Devotees will offer chunri to Maa Ganga after riding in a boat and duly offer prayers. A large number of devotees from the city as well as neighboring districts will participate in this festival.

