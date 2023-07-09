Kanpur: Governor said in education brainstorming program, make presentation from departments and improve education minister

Kanpur. To improve the education system, we have to start with ourselves. It is not right to impose responsibility on each other. Call the ministers and departments of the state government and make a presentation. Brainstorm on what is the problem, what should be its solution and implement it in time in the educational institutions under your departments. If any officer refuses, then take action. If children suffer because of us, then the fault is ours. Meeting with 127 colleges in the past and whatever problems have arisen in this Shiksha Manthan program, I will send them to the Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Secretary and after two months, I will hold a review meeting of all of them. Governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel said this to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel and Minister of State for Higher Education Rajni Tiwari on Sunday evening at the conclusion of the Shiksha Manthan program organized at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University.

There is a need for comprehensive reforms in universities in UP as well.

In her closing statement, the governor told that in the morning she had gone to a school program. There, 8 to 11 years old girls were seen dancing by lifting other children of their age on their shoulders. Suddenly a thought came to my mind that at such an opportune time, a brainstorming program is happening in the university. The foundation for a better future for the three girls is being prepared. They will get the benefit of this in the years to come. Because that is our syllabus today. It is not going to work after 5 years, this Shiksha Manthan program will change the picture of the coming years. She said that whenever she reads newspapers, she comes across news like change in admission evaluation mark sheet in most of the universities and not getting degree. It was the same in Gujarat many years ago. But he tried and changed those circumstances. Similarly, there is a need for comprehensive reforms in universities in UP as well.

Make best practice book and send it to universities

The Governor told the Vice-Chancellor Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak to send soft copies of the presentations made in the Shiksha Manthan program and the upcoming suggestions to all the universities in 2 to 3 days. All these universities should see these presentations and suggestions by holding a meeting of their employees. See which of these things need to be implemented. Participate in NAAC, NIRF, QS World Ranking etc. The governor also asked the universities to make best practice books based on the activities conducted by them. Send them to all the universities. Accordingly, all universities should also start those activities at their places. However, in a quip, he said that homework was given to two universities which got A+ plus grade in NAAC, which is yet to be completed.

UP Crime: In Jalaun, the elder brother shot the younger one for the distribution of money, arrested in police encounter

Start NEP in Anganwadi centers also

The Governor told that the National New Education Policy has been implemented from KG to PG. In Anganwadi centers too, provision has been made for education system for children according to the new education policy. But, the Anganwadi centers do not yet know what they have to do and what not. He called upon the Anganwadi centers to at least plant saplings in pots by taking the children under the best practice. At the same time, Chancellor Anandiben Patel congratulated Vice Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak for the successful organization of Shiksha Manthan-2023. In the concluding remarks, the Chancellor congratulated Prof. Pathak and his team from the stage and said that he appreciated for the better management of the program.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrwtygF-CNE)