Kanpur: Jako Rakhe Saiyan could not kill anyone, the innocent stood on his feet after being trampled by the car, the video went viral

Kanpur: In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a child named Lucky proved to be so lucky even in real life that whoever saw it was surprised. In fact, the incident that happened in Kanpur with 1-year-old innocent child Lucky, shook everyone. Despite being run over by a car in Kalyanpur, an innocent man got up and stood on his feet. The video of the incident is becoming fiercely viral on social media. On the basis of the video, the police is looking for the accused car driver.

Incident captured in CCTV

Chandraprakash, who lives near Naya Shivli Road in Kalyanpur, sells momos. On Monday night, his one year old son Lucky was playing outside the house. Meanwhile, an uncontrolled car passing through the road ran over the child. Seeing this, the people present there screamed. The way the tax was imposed on the child, there was no hope of his survival, but then a miracle happened. As soon as the car landed on the child, the child stood up again. Everyone was surprised to see this. At the same time, the whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed nearby.

The child stood up after boarding the car

It is visible in the CCTV camera that as soon as the car passed over the innocent, the child suddenly stood up while playing. During this, there was definitely a slight injury on the head of the innocent. But he survived. On watching the CCTV video, it is clearly known that the way the car ran over Lucky, his survival in such a situation is no less than a miracle in itself. At present, this CCTV video has gone viral on social media, seeing which everyone is surprised.

Search for the accused driver on the basis of video

On the other hand, regarding the whole matter, the Kalyanpur Inspector told that on the basis of the viral video, the accused car driver is being searched. In the preliminary investigation, the car of a person named Krishna is being told. On the basis of the footage, efforts are being made to identify the car owner by extracting the car number.

