Kanpur: KDA got a blow from the High Court, fined 5 lakhs for not allotting land

Kanpur : Not giving physical possession of the plot to Jawahar Vidya Samiti in Juhi under Kidwai Nagar police station area and continuously confusing the case has cost KDA dearly. The High Court not only rejected the appeal made by the KDA for stay on the order given by the Consumer Forum but also imposed a fine of five lakhs.

This fine has to be paid by KDA to Jawahar Vidya Samiti through bank draft within 7 days. The High Court also said that the KDA was disobeying the order for possession of the plot given by the consumer form. This is audacity.

Biggest fine ever on KDA

An arrest warrant was issued against the KDA VC by the court for disobeying the order of the Consumer Forum. On May 27, KDA VC was to be arrested by the Swaroop Nagar police and presented in the consumer forum. An appeal for a stay on the warrant of arrest was filed by the KDA. Which was rejected by the High Court.

Along with this, a fine of 5 lakh was also imposed on the KDA for defying it. A two-member bench of Justice Surya Prakash Kesarwani and Justice Anish Gupta gave this decision in the High Court. In the order, the bench told the KDA that the committee which won the legal battle for 20 years, you are still walking it. The High Court upheld the order passed by the Consumer Forum. It may be known that this is the biggest fine imposed on Kanpur Vikas so far.

On January 19, 1984, KDA allotted a 5138 square yard plot on lease to Jawahar Vidya Samiti in Juhi Kala W Block. The lease was kept for 99 years. KDA had deposited one-fourth of the amount as per the rules at that time but did not give the possession. Against this, the committee filed a case in the District Consumer Forum. On December 19, 2003, the Forum ordered that the possession be given within two months after registration.

KDA appealed in the State Consumer Forum. From there also the appeal was rejected and on the contrary a fine of 5000 was imposed on KDA. KDA appealed to the National Consumer Forum. The appeal was dismissed from there as well. Then KDA reached the Supreme Court. On 15 December 2020, the Supreme Court also dismissed the case.

After this, the then KDA Vice President RK Singh got the writ registered on 23 January 2021. Possession letter was given but physical possession was not given. The committee again took refuge in the District Consumer Forum. There were many notices and summons from there but KDA did not take it seriously.

Finally, on 27 April 2023, the forum issued a non-bailable warrant against the VC and ordered Inspector Swaroop Nagar to present the KDA VC. KDA had also gone to the High Court against this order. From where a fine of five lakh was imposed on KDA. Which has to be sent to KDA in the account of the committee in 7 days.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

