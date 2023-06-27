Kanpur: KDA, which made the city a smart city, is yearning for its own development, the roof is dripping in the rain

The development authority which claims to develop Kanpur is yearning for its own development. Maintenance in the department is being done only in the file. The earning caretakers of the department are engaged in passing the file in the name of maintenance. But in the name of maintenance in KDA, the ground reality is telling something else. It would be right if the KDA, which claims to develop the city, does its own development and then settles the new Kanpur. We are not saying this. This is what the citizens of the city say. Those who are forced to go around in order to get their work done in the authority.

In the eyes of the government, this department, which has become an earning power, smells of corruption happening everywhere. Diesel scam of Kanpur Development Authority is not untouched by anyone. However, the officers who were the main fathers of this corruption did not come in this diesel scam. When the matter reached the government level, the department lashed out at the lower level employees. Presently Tejveer Singh, the caretaker posted in KDA, is in headlines for his working style. According to sources, there are many such files in the department. On which a bill of lakhs of rupees is being passed by showing work. But that problem remains the same.

KDA generator spewing poison

The generator installed outside the gate in the premises of Kanpur Development Authority is often used when there is a power failure. This generator is spewing poison when it is on. The employees and citizens of the department are troubled by the smoke coming out of it. People also find it difficult to breathe when the generator is on. According to the information received from the departmental sources, for the repair of generators of the Authority, the bills worth lakhs of rupees were engaged to pass through KD Upadhyay, the favorite caretaker of Eastern VC Arvind Singh. But the truth is that the generator installed in the department is spewing human poison in the form of smoke.

Journalist shot dead by miscreants in Unnao, Referred to Kanpur in critical condition, Mafia was angry for writing the news

water dripping from the ceiling inside the development authority

The first rain of the season in Kanpur has exposed the corruption happening in the Kanpur Development Authority. Inside the development authority, water is dripping from the roof and a bucket has been placed below to store the water. Now you tell me, Kanpur Development Authority itself, which teaches the lesson of development to the city, and its responsible people sit in the building where water is dripping. And at such a time when it is not raining openly now, if it rains heavily, then what will be the view of this department. People are even forced to say that the responsible people of this department do not feel ashamed. Sources reveal that a tender was held for the repair of the students. Only God knows where the money was spent after the tender, but now it has to be seen whether the District Magistrate Visakh ji, who is currently in charge of the Kanpur Development Authority, will take any action in this matter or will he allow the game of corruption to continue in the same department. .

Report: Ayush Tiwari

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haVRAKr8oA8)