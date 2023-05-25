Kanpur: Mayor’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at Motijheel lawn, Pramila Pandey will take office for the second time on May 27.

Kanpur: The oath-taking ceremony of the new mayor, chairman, councilor and members of the Municipal Corporation, Municipality and Nagar Panchayat will be held in a grand manner. Preparations have intensified regarding the swearing-in. Commissioner Dr. Rajshekhar will administer the oath to the mayor at Motijheel lawn. After this, Mayor Pramila Pandey will administer oath to all the corporators. Officers will be deployed in the entire district for the swearing-in ceremony.

Oath taking will be on 27th May

Let us tell you that on May 27 at 10:30 am, the swearing-in ceremony will be held simultaneously everywhere in the district. SDM Bilhaur Rashmi Lamba will administer the oath in Municipal Council Bilhaur. SDM Ghatampur Himanshu Gupta in Nagar Palika Parishad Ghatampur, SDM Sadar Abhinav Gopal in Nagar Panchayat Bithoor and ACM II Ramanuj in Nagar Panchayat Shivrajpur will administer the oath. At the same time, a water proof pandal is being set up for the swearing-in ceremony of the Municipal Corporation in the Motijheel lawn.

Commissioner Dr. Rajshekhar will administer the oath to Pramila Pandey for the post of mayor. All the SDMs prepared a meeting and outlined the program of the swearing-in ceremony. DM Visakh told that SDMs have been nominated everywhere to administer the oath in the district. The commissioner will administer the oath of the Municipal Corporation.

Deputy CM will come in swearing

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak will come to the city for the swearing-in ceremony of the Municipal Corporation (Mayor). The information about the arrival of the Deputy CM has come to the district administration and the police. DM Visakh ji told that on May 26 he will be in Kanpur Dehat and on May 27 in Kanpur Nagar.

same day meeting

After administering the oath in the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation, the House will also be announced. DM Visakh ji told that on May 26, the new terminal of the airport will be inaugurated. That’s why there will be oath taking and first meeting on 27th. The first meeting of all will be held on the same day.

