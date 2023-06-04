Kanpur Metro became synonymous with environmental protection with Clean Metro-Green Metro, solar plant will be installed in the depot

Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has always expressed its commitment towards environmental protection. Various provisions have also been ensured in its metro projects for environment and energy conservation. Taking another positive initiative in this direction and moving towards the goal of energy conservation and energy efficiency, UPMRC is going to set up a solar plant under the Kanpur Metro project. The work of setting up a solar plant has started in the depot of Corridor-1 being prepared between IIT and Naubasta. It is likely to be completed by the month of August. About 12 lakh units of electricity can be produced from this 1 MW plant in a year.

Where will the electricity generated from solar plant be used?

Explain that whatever electricity will be produced from the solar plant, it will be fed back into the installed system. In such a case, the electricity unit fed back by the metro system will be deducted from the total electricity unit used in the regular bill. Kanpur Metro will have to pay the electricity bill for the remaining units. In this way both energy and economic expenditure will be saved.

Solar plant will be installed in the depot

The factor of environmental protection is the main factor in the development of metro projects. Metro is the best friend of the environment as compared to other modes of public transport. Because the metro system operates with zero carbon emissions. UPMRC has further strengthened this factor through various means under its projects. Use of regenerative braking system in metro trains and lifts to generate and conserve energy through braking, use of HVAC system to control air conditioning system in metro trains and 100% LED lighting in the entire metro system, etc. Environment protection Excellent examples of UPMRC’s commitment towards

