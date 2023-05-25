Kanpur: MoU signed between CSJMU and Bhatkhande University, will work together in the field of music

Kanpur : Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur on Thursday at the Center for Academic Building, Vice-Chancellor Prof. An MoU was signed between Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Lucknow under the chairmanship of Vinay Kumar Pathak. Under this, now the students of Kanpur University will be able to go to Lucknow and do some new research on music. CSJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak said that this MoU will prove to be very good for the students. This will lead to their development and progress. Now both the institutes will create new courses, organize workshops and academic programs.

Under the MoU, the teachers and research scholars of both the universities will help each other. Various workshops will be organized during this. Definitely some good possibilities will increase in the field of music education. On this occasion, Registrar Dr. Anil Kumar Yadav, Finance Officer Mr. Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Prof. Roli Sharma, Dr. Rashmi Gore, Dr. Richa Mishra, Dr. Ragini Swarnakar, Dr. Amit Singh, Dr. Anshu Singh, Mr. Shubham Verma etc. were present. Registrar Dr. Tuhin Dwivedi and Finance Officer Praveen Kumar Tripathi were present at Vishwavidyalaya on behalf of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya for this event.

Dissolve sattu in water and drink it with ghee and sugar candy – Dr. Vandana Pathak

Diet and behavior are of great importance in the summer season. Adopting these can not only prevent many diseases in the summer season, but also keep oneself fresh. Well-known Ayurvedacharya Dr. Vandana Pathak gave free gold prashan to the children in a program organized on Dietary Vihar and Ritucharya in the summer season.

During this, while addressing the people present there, he said that sweet sugarcane sorbet kheer, sattu should be dissolved in water and consumed with aliphatic ghee and sugar candy. This does not cause dryness in the body. Because the body’s water dries up due to the heat of the sun and the body becomes dry. That’s why sweet juice gives strength to the decreasing energy. Seasonal fruits like litchi, papaya, mango etc., moong in pulses as it gets digested quickly.

Wheat, shashti rice should be eaten in this season. Curd should not be consumed. Hot spices should not be eaten. Alcohol should not be consumed. Consuming hot foods causes blisters in the mouth and red rashes on the skin. Yoga Pranayama should be done, but exercise should be done lightly. On this occasion, Dr. Vandana Pathak distributed free gold powder along with fruits and free food items to the children and also counseled their parents.

