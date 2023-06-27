Kanpur News: Gathering of tourists on the danger zone of Ganga Barrage, feasting on the accident

Kanpur News: The water level of river Ganga is increasing continuously at Ganga barrage in Kanpur. Meanwhile, the gathering of tourists has also started on the danger zone of Ganga Barrage. The video of tourists reaching the danger zone is also going viral on social media. However, for the security of the Ganga barrage, the administration has two picket posts on both sides of the barrage, apart from the police post, which roam around and monitor the barrage. The sudden arrival of tourists in the danger zone is raising questions on the safety of the barrage. The local police have also swung into action after the video of tourists reaching the danger zone went viral. The police have increased vigil for the security of the barrage. But the question is arising as to how the tourists are reaching there even after 24 hours police protection. While many accidents have happened here in the past. Even after this people are putting their lives at risk.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zvV-eukgJY)