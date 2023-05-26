Kanpur News: Inauguration of Civil Terminal heralds a new era in Kanpur: CM Yogi

Kanpur: With the opening of the new terminal of Kanpur, a new era is starting again. In independent India, Kanpur did the work of spreading the flame of industrial revolution not only in Uttar Pradesh but also across the country. Kanpur was counted among the biggest metropolitan cities of the country. As industries and businesses got closed, people migrated from here, it lagged behind in development. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said these things while inaugurating the new terminal building of Kanpur Airport.

Kanpur will be connected to National Waterway

CM Yogi said that Kanpur has been famous for its spiritual and historical heritage. New enterprises have come up in all the cities in Uttar Pradesh where air connectivity has improved. CM said that the road connectivity of Kanpur is very good, work is going on to improve it further. Within the state, we are working on a process to form a waterway authority. We will work on those possibilities that as National Waterway No. 1 has started from Haldia to Varanasi and is continuing till Prayagraj, similarly Kanpur can also be connected with the facility of this waterway.

There will be an airport at every commissionerate level

CM Yogi said that in 2017, 2 airports were functional here and 2 were partially functional. But today 9 airports are fully functional and work is underway on 12. We can say that in the coming time there will be an airport at almost every commissionerate level in Uttar Pradesh and work will be done to make the movement of people easier.

Will bring back the ancient glory of Kanpur

The CM said that people had a lot of assumptions about 2017 regarding Kanpur. On one hand industries were shutting down and on the other hand people used to blame Kanpur for pollution in Ganga. Today, work has been done to make the Sisamau drain a selfie point by tapping it. PM Modi has tried to bring back its ancient glory by developing Kanpur as a new node of the Defense Corridor. Today many industries of defense production are standing at the door of Kanpur.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, Mr. General Dr.V.K. Singh, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Ministers Rakesh Sachan, Pratibha Shukla, MPs Devendra Singh, Satyadev Pachauri, Mayor Pramila Pandey and Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra were also present.

