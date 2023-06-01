Kanpur News: KDA will build 90 flats in Daheli Sujanpur, this building will be of 11 floors

Kanpur : Kanpur Development Authority will build 90 flats in Daheli Sujanpur area of ​​the city. These flats will be in the 11th and 10th floor buildings. There will be 47 flats in the eleven-storey building while 43 flats will be built in the ten-storey building. KDA has offered a demand survey to the people from June 2 to June 30 for the launch of the multi-storey group housing scheme. People willing to buy flat can participate in the survey by depositing token money. On the other hand, if the demand increases, then the number of buildings will also increase.

People above 18 years of age can participate in the survey

On the instructions of KDA vice-president Arvind Singh, preparations have been made for the launch of this scheme under ‘If you tell, we will build a house for you’. After the demand survey, it will be decided whether the scheme will be launched or not. If more people come in the survey, all the formalities will be completed after registration in RERA. Any person of the age of 18 years or more can participate in this survey.

3 and 2BHK flats of this amount

Three BHK flats will be of ground plus 10 floors. Its super area will be 133.39 square meters. The price per flat will be 59.90 lakhs. The token amount for the survey has been fixed at Rs 30,000. Whereas, 2BHK flats will be of ground plus 11 floors. Its super area will be 112.49 square meters. The price per flat will be 50.60 lakhs. The token amount for the survey has been fixed at Rs 20,000.

Report: Ayush Tiwari