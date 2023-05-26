Kanpur News: Strategy for Lok Sabha elections started, Union Minister RK Singh got the big responsibility of Kanpur...

Kanpur : Political parties have started preparing a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. On May 30, 9 years of the Modi government are being completed. In the mass public relations campaign being launched by the BJP on the same day, central ministers and other leaders have been assigned responsibilities by forming clusters of Lok Sabha constituencies. Union Energy Minister RK Singh has been made the cluster head of Kanpur, Akbarpur, Jalaun and Jhansi, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has been made the cluster head of Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad and Etah Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the Lok Sabha constituencies leaders and ministers have been given the responsibility by forming clusters. Along with the central ministers, other leaders have also been appointed. In which former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel has got the responsibility of Kairana and Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituencies, former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat has got the responsibility of Deoria, Bansgaon, Azamgarh, Salempur and Ballia Lok Sabha constituencies.

On the other hand, Union Railway Minister for Communications Ashwani Vaishnav has got Saharanpur, Bijnor and Nagina Lok Sabha constituencies. Minister of State for Technology (Independent Charge) Jitendra Singh has got Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha and Mainpuri. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been entrusted with the responsibility of Rae Bareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Shravasti and Lalganj Lok Sabha constituencies. On the other hand, Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi Ghosi has got the responsibility of Jaunpur and Ghazipur.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Mohan Yadav has been given Sitapur to Bahraich, Kaiserganj and Gonda MP Manoj Tiwari to Unnao, Mohan Lalganj, Lucknow and Barabanki, party’s national vice president Radha Mohan Singh to Aligarh, Hathras and Mathura Lok Sabha constituencies, Jharkhand’s former chief minister Raghuvardas. Dumariaganj, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur and Kushinagar will be cluster heads. Former Union Minister of State for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal to Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur and Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang Kheri, Dhaurara, Hardoi and Misrikh Lok Sabha constituencies, national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain. The responsibility of the cluster head of Amethi, Pratapgarh, Phulpur and Allahabad Lok Sabha constituencies has been entrusted.

