Kanpur: Officials trapped in the illusion of Maya builders, simple silence, took tender from fake documents

Kanpur : Corruption is at its peak in Kanpur Development Authority. The officers involved in corruption are trapped in the illusion of the builders. On the one hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath keeps talking about taking action against the corrupt. He has also formed an Anti Corruption Bureau team to crack down on the corrupt. But, this team is kind to KDA officers and corrupt people.

This is the reason that instead of taking action against the inexperienced contractor, the officers are busy suppressing the investigation report secretly. According to KDA sources, the investigation authority of the cases from the government level has also reached the Vice President in a closed yellow envelope.

Tender taken from fake paper, slapped KDA

In KDA’s Ramganga Enclave scheme, the ‘A’+ category contractor of the authority was given the work of fire management by the VC to his favorite executive engineer’s workshop. That too through fake experience certificate. The contractor got the fire management work done in Ramganga Enclave without any experience after passing the tender and put thousands of lives at stake. Let us inform that in the last few days, due to the outbreak of heat in many places in Kanpur, fire broke out in many places. Despite this, the KDA administration did not take action on the work done by the inexperienced contractor. Instead, the departments are keeping silence.

Department does not wake up even after accidents

These days the orgy of fire is going on in Kanpur. Recently there was a fire in the wholesale cloth market. Due to which hundreds of traders were harmed. After this, fire also created havoc in 9 mobile shops of Sagar Market. Even after this KDA is not able to wake up. KDA had given the work of fire management to its favorite contractor without any experience. Thousands of families are living in the scheme in which an inexperienced contractor has worked.

Whose life is at stake due to the work done by the inexperienced contractor. According to the sources, the contractor has worked in the scheme without any experience, but the equipments installed are also not according to the rules of the fire department. In such a situation, the fire department can also take action against the inexperienced contractor and KDA for playing with people’s lives at any time.

Category of crime forging fake documents

While talking to KDA officials about the whole matter, they gave a roundabout answer. However, the officers have definitely said that if any contractor or any other person has planted the alleged documents, then it comes under the category of crime. KDA will take action against such people as per rules. However, now it has to be seen whether the KDA officials blacklist the inexperienced contractor after recovering the tender amount or will continue to help in such corruption.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bGCLTu_rkLc)