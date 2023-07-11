Kanpur police’s new act, jewelery disappeared from the dead body of the woman, IGRS revealed

Kanpur : Kanpur Police always remains in headlines due to its exploits. The latest case is of Najirabad police station, where the local police crossed the limits of inhumanity and disappeared the jewelery from the dead body of the woman. At the same time, when the son raised the question, a report of theft was lodged against him.

Not only this, when the application was given in the IGRS on behalf of the victim, the report was also covered up. When the matter reached the public court of CM Yogi, the government ordered an inquiry. The police commissioner has handed over the investigation of the cases to ACP Colonelganj.

what is the whole matter

In fact, on April 12 this year, Nikhil alias Vivek, a resident of 109/234 Ramakrishna Nagar, had killed and hanged his mother Rajkumari. After the incident, Inspector Nazirabad Kaushalendra Pratap Singh Chowki Incharge Ravi Kumar reached the spot along with the force and conducted the investigation. Rajkumari’s elder son Jitendra alias Durgesh said, gold chains, rings and bracelets (jewellery worth three lakhs) were present in her mother’s body during her death. The ornaments were taken into custody by the police during the investigation.

Jitendra alleges that the police neither wrote these ornaments in the Panchnama nor mentioned them in the GD (General Diary). At the same time, Jitendra alleges that after performing the last rites of his mother, he went to the Najirabad police station and asked about the jewellery. On this, the policemen threatened that forget the jewelry or else they will ruin your life. According to Jitendra, when there was no relief from anywhere, he complained to the IGRS on 22 June.

It was investigated by SI Ravi Kumar. On June 26, the SI filed the report, in that too there was no mention of jewellery. Along with this, it was also written that Nikhil used to have a dispute with his wife Priyanka. Priyanka went to her maternal home. In this bloodshed, Nikhil killed his mother.

Police filed fake case against Durgesh

Jitendra alias Durgesh alleged that when asked about his mother’s jewellery, the Nazirabad police took a complaint from Nikhil’s wife on June 23 and got a case of house trespass and theft registered. SI Ravi is also discussing this. When there was no hearing from anywhere, on June 28, a complaint letter was sent to the CM in which Inspector Najirabad Kaushalendra and Ravi Kumar were accused of missing the jewellery.

Regarding the whole matter, Police Commissioner BP Jogdand says that the Najirabad police has returned all the jewelery to Priyanka, the daughter-in-law of the deceased in writing. The investigation has been handed over to ACP Colonelganj Mohammad Akmal. Action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts come to the fore.

