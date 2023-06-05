Kanpur: Pot competition and exhibition organized on Environment Day in CSJMU, these departments got place

Kanpur. On the occasion of World Environment Day, ‘Glama Exhibition and Competition’ was organized at Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University. All the departments of the university participated in this event organized by the School of Advance Agricultural Science and Technology. The students of the university displayed beautiful ornamental and medicinal plants from their respective departments on the occasion. Students were given the message to stay connected with nature by keeping plants with beautiful attractive pots. As the chief guest of the program, Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Vinay Kumar Pathak, along with Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Awasthi observed the entire exhibition. Along with this, the creativity of the students of different departments was appreciated.

full exhibition

These departments got place

School of Art Humanity and Social Work got first, School of Advance Agricultural Sciences and Technology and School of Teacher Education got second and School of Languages ​​got third position in the competition. The consolation prize was given to the School of Business Management. This program was organized by the Dean of the University, Student Welfare Prof. Done under the guidance of Neeraj Singh and in coordination with Dr. Himanshu Trivedi, in-charge of the garden. Heads of departments, directors, students and teachers of various departments were present in this programme. Professor Vivek Kumar Tripathi, Head of the Department, Department of Horticulture, CSA and Professor HS Shukla, as judges, evaluated the pots on various scientific grounds in the flower pot competition.

Students present during the competition

Various programs on Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, many programs were organized in Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University campus. In the programs, the students took a pledge to make the environment clean and livable under Mission Life. At the same time, tree plantation was also done in the campus. Awareness program, poster exhibition etc. were organized to increase public participation and sensitization under environment-friendly lifestyle ‘Mission Life’. On this occasion, a comprehensive mission life oath taking program was organized in all the schools and departments located in the university campus. Vice-Chancellor Vinay Pathak administered the oath to the students in the morning at Amrit Sarovar to bring every possible change in their daily life to save the environment. Along with this, the people of the family and society were also resolved to inspire and bring awareness in favor of eco-friendly habits and behaviours.

Teachers taking oath on World Environment Day World Environment Day