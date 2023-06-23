Kanpur: Pre-monsoon rain exposed municipal corporation, water filled in dozens of localities

Due to continuous rains in Kanpur for two days, many areas of the city have been submerged. The condition of the people living in populated areas has worsened. The empty plots and roads are filled to the brim with the pre-monsoon rains. The first rain of the season has exposed the preparation of the Municipal Corporation. Before the onset of rain in Kanpur municipal areas, where the municipal corporation is running a drain cleaning campaign. At the same time, the work of lifting the silt of drains could not be completed.

Due to heavy rains, houses and vacant plots in the residential area of ​​Panki area have been filled with water. Due to which the view like a pond is clearly visible. Along with this, due to the non-cleanliness of the drains on both sides of the roads, water is also filled on the roads. Where the exit of people is not less than danger.

Pandemic can spread due to waterlogging

Regional people living in the submerged areas say that the problems are not reducing due to improper drainage. Water has been filled in the adjacent vacant plots. It is the helplessness of the people that despite the complaints, the Municipal Corporation is sitting with closed eyes. The spread of the epidemic is certain due to the accumulation of garbage and waterlogging in the vacant plots.

Crop planted in 150 bighas submerged in water

The fields of 12 villages were flooded due to the bursting of the minor of Ram Ganga Canal in Bidhnu due to torrential rains. There is a possibility of destruction of the crop planted in about 150 bighas. Here, in Meharban Singh’s Purva, Biharipurva, the condition has become miserable due to rain. At the same time, the rain exposed the cleanliness of the drains. Sewer water filled the houses of Ward-70 Karrahi. There was water logging in J Sector, B Sector of Barra World Bank Karrahi. Similar was the condition of Gunjan Vihar. Ward-70 councilor Santosh Sahu alleges that ten days ago he had given a complaint letter to the city commissioner, chief engineer and city health officer for cleaning sewers. Said, if the drains are not cleaned in two days, he will gherao the Municipal Commissioner.

The temple built in Barra’s Jarauli Phase One area has been submerged in water. The soil of the temple has sunk. On the other hand, due to waterlogging at Nandlal Chauraha, Chawla Chauraha in Govind Nagar area, water entered the shops. Due to rain in Juhi, the tree fell on the electric wires. Water also entered many factories in Dadanagar.

