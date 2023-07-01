Kanpur: SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai came out on the road by tying a boat on top of the car, traffic police cut the challan

Kanpur: Amitabh Bajpai, MLA from Arya Nagar seat of Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, performed in a unique way on Friday on the issue of water logging. He tied the boat to the roof of his car and roamed around the city wearing a life jacket and carrying a paddle. At the same time, the traffic police issued an e-challan of Rs 2,000 to him for violating the traffic rules. SP MLA Amitabh Bajpai says that a scam has taken place in the city in the name of drain cleaning. Delivery boy Charan Singh died in the waterlogging of Juhi Pul, but he did not even get compensation from the Municipal Corporation. In protest, he tied a boat on the roof of his car and roamed around the city sitting on it.

Raised the issue of water logging on the roads

In the midst of rain on Friday, the SP MLA raised the issue of waterlogging on the roads. He said that the officials of the Municipal Corporation who have turned the city into a swimming pool are sitting with their eyes closed. Said sarcastically as people buy helmets for their safety. Similarly, buy a boat and take it with you in the car. Boat may be needed anywhere in the city.

Police cut a challan of two thousand rupees

On the other hand, regarding the whole matter, ADCP Traffic Mrigank Shekhar Pathak says that the MLA had not taken permission from the administration for the protest. In such a situation, an challan of two thousand rupees has been made for his car in violation of the traffic rules.

It has been raining intermittently for the last 2 days in Kanpur. Rain water is filled in different areas on the road. In such a situation, the Samajwadi Party MLA protested against the water logging in a unique way. The SP MLA came out with a boat on his car and took a paddle in his hands, he protested against the water logging in the city. Similarly, on different roads of the city, the MLAs left on a boat kept on the car. The video of the MLA leaving the boat went viral on social media. He says that due to the negligence of the Municipal Corporation, the residents will now have to take a boat to leave their homes.

Flight starts from today to Delhi from new terminal of Kanpur airport, know full details

made a swimming pool for the whole city

The SP MLA also said that in the past, I had demonstrated several times for the opening of the swimming pool under the smart city scheme built in Nana Rao Park. But the Municipal Corporation did not open the swimming pool, but has definitely made the whole city a swimming pool with rain water. Because of this, the lives of the residents of the city are in danger.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ESAYlS54q7o)