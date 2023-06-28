Kanpur: Traffic diversion of the city will be changed on the day of Bakrid, see the complete route before leaving the house

Kanpur: On the occasion of Bakrid, on June 29, the traffic police of Kanpur city has changed the traffic. Spaces have also been marked for parking of cars and bikes for the Namazis. The traffic rule made for the festival will come into force from 5 am onwards.

Route diversion will remain like this

The traffic coming from Lal Imli intersection will not be able to take a left turn from Colonelganj intersection and go towards Bajaria intersection. Such traffic will pass directly from Colonelganj crossing via Shani Dev Temple Tiraha.

The traffic coming from Gol Chauraha / Halat will not be able to go directly towards Idgah Chauraha from Benajhabar Tiraha. Such traffic will take a left turn from Benajhawar Tirahe and exit in front of Chandni Nursing Home.

The traffic coming from Jarib Chowki (P Road) will not be able to go from Rambagh intersection towards Bajaria intersection. Such traffic will take a left turn from Rambagh intersection and exit towards Brahmanagar intersection.

The traffic coming from 80 feet road will not be able to take a left turn from Brahmanagar intersection towards Idgah intersection. Such traffic will be able to take a right turn from Rambagh Tirahe ahead of Brahmanagar intersection and go via P Road.

The traffic coming from Six Bagalia intersection will not be able to go towards the right Idgah intersection from Makrabertganj slope. Rather, ahead of the Makravartganj slope, take a left turn from Shani Dev Temple Tirahe.

The traffic coming from Halim College Square (Nala Road) will not be able to go towards Bajaria Square. Such traffic will be able to go to their destination by turning left from Sisamau intersection.

The vehicle riders coming from Lakadmandi road will not be able to proceed towards Bajaria/Bakarmandi slope beyond Kayasthana intersection.

there will be parking

Devotees coming from Lal Imli intersection will be able to park their two-wheelers and four-wheelers ahead of Chunniganj intersection on both sides of the Shani Dev Temple Tirahe Wali road.

Devotees coming from Gol Chauraha, Halet will be able to park their two-four wheelers at Virendra Swaroop Ground.

Namazis coming from Jarib Chowki (P Road) will be able to park their two-wheeler, four-wheeler vehicles on both sides of P Road before Rambagh Tirahe.

Devotees coming from 80 feet road will be able to park their two wheelers and four wheelers on both sides of the road on 80 feet road before Brahmanagar intersection.

The worshipers coming from Six Bagalia Crossroads will be able to park their two wheelers and four wheelers on both sides of the road ahead of Makrabertganj Dal till Shanidev Mandir Tirahe.

Namazis coming from Halim College intersection will park their two wheeler, four wheeler vehicles on both sides of Nala Road before Sisamau intersection.

The worshipers coming from Lakadmandi Road will be able to park two-four wheelers on both sides on Lakadmandi Road before Kayasthana Tirahe.

