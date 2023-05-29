Kanpur: VIP trains will reach Central station from tomorrow without getting stuck, now trains will get speed

Kanpur : With the formation of Dedicated Front Corridor (DFC), now goods trains and VIP trains like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani Express, Garib Rath and Duronto Express will not block each other’s way from Prayagraj to Juhi Yard. The reason for this is that the non-interlocking work at Chandari station has been completed. From May 30, mail express, goods trains will run on reserve track.

At present, goods train and VIP trains operate from New Kanpur to Chandari on the same line. Because of this, every VIP train coming from Howrah from Prayagraj to Kanpur Central gets stuck in giving line to each other for ten minutes between New Kanpur and Chandari.

Time will be saved with lateness

Under Mission Raftaar, a third new rail line has been laid from Chandari to New Kanpur. Along with this, a new loopline will also be done at Chandari station. If needed, a train will be stopped on this loopline and another train will also be passed. On the other hand, according to railway officials, the Kanpur to Delhi and Kanpur to Prayagraj sections are now 130 km. Who will be It is claimed that soon the entire section from Delhi to Prayagraj via Kanpur will be of 160 km.

Special train from Katihar to Amritsar via Kanpur

Railway Administration has decided to run summer special train from Amritsar to Katihar via Kanpur Central in view of increasing load on trains during summer holidays. Apart from AC 3, second, there are also sleeper coaches in this train. This special train has started from May 27, which will run till July 3. 05734 special train will run from Katihar every Saturday till July 1. While the 05733 special train will run from Amritsar on six trips every Monday from May 29 to July 3.

this will be the time table

Let us tell you that 05734 will leave at 7.50 am every Saturday at Naugachia, Hasanpur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Bapudham, Bettiah, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Gonda, Lucknow and reach Kanpur Central at 6.05 am on the second day on Sunday. After stopping for five minutes, it will reach Amritsar at 19.30 in the evening stopping at Aligarh, Delhi, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar. Whereas, 05753 summer special will leave Amritsar at 8.45 am on Monday and reach Kanpur at 21.40 pm the same day.

Report: Ayush Tiwari

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A35T8oc_7Yw)